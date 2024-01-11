Dr. Owusu-Amoah is not on the run; he’s on leave – GRA replies Okudzeto-Ablakwa

The North Tongu MP, on his Facebook page on Wednesday, January 10, claimed that GRA’s Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, fled the country with his nuclear family less than twenty-four hours after the president called for investigations to be conducted.

But the GRA, in a January 11 statement, explained that the Commissioner-General is currently on leave which was approved almost a month ago, and that he is expected back in the office on January 15.

“Management of the GRA wishes to categorically state that, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has not absconded as stated in the said publication.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commissioner-General is currently on a scheduled six (6) day leave which had been approved a month ago. Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah will resume work on Monday, 15th January 2024. While on leave, every engagement that is required of him or GRA in the Audit by KPMG is being diligently attended to either by himself or one of the commissioners.”

Pulse Ghana

“Management of the GRA finds the publication to be a total misrepresentation of facts. It is a malicious, sensational, misleading, and deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, and the GRA as a whole.

“We hereby demand an immediate retraction of the said publication from all media platforms and an unqualified apology from Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and ghextractives.com for the misrepresentation of facts.”

Okudzeto-Ablakwa said the Commissioner-General absconded following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives for an investigation into the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

ADVERTISEMENT