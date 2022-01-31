He said the E-levy when passed by Parliament will create jobs for the youth adding that it would be a gamechanger because it would broaden the tax net and help generate enough revenue for government projects.
E-levy is the solution to Ghana's unemployment – Joe Ghartey
Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan constituency, believes the government's introduction of the 1.75% electronic transactions levy (E-levy) is the solution to the rising rate of unemployment in the country.
He said: "There are some communities that do not even have one kilometre of tarred road, the government needs money for infrastructural development and the E-levy will be a solution for these major developments."
The 1.75% E-levy which was announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament is expected to tax all electronic transactions including MoMo, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.
The Minority in Parliament has opposed the levy, citing it as one of the main reasons for rejecting the entire budget.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also indicated that the implementation of the controversial 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions will provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth of Ghana.
He emphasised that with the implementation of the levy adding that the government will generate revenue to build more roads and also reduce the country's dependence on debt.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh