E-levy is the solution to Ghana's unemployment – Joe Ghartey

He said: "There are some communities that do not even have one kilometre of tarred road, the government needs money for infrastructural development and the E-levy will be a solution for these major developments."

The 1.75% E-levy which was announced by the Finance Minister during the budget presentation in parliament is expected to tax all electronic transactions including MoMo, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances.

The Minority in Parliament has opposed the levy, citing it as one of the main reasons for rejecting the entire budget.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also indicated that the implementation of the controversial 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions will provide more jobs and opportunities for the youth of Ghana.