The injunction application was dismissed by a 7 member panel of judges – Justices Nene Amegatcher, Nii Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace Johnson, Gertrude Torkornoo, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Yonny Kulendi.
E-levy: Supreme Court unanimously dismisses Minority MPs' injunction
The Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed an application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from implementing the controversial Electronic Transaction levy, popularly known as E-levy.
The Court dismissed the application stating that, should the substantive case be heard and ruled unconstitutional, the GRA should keep an accurate record for reimbursement.
The injunction writ was filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, together with Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, challenging the approval of the E-levy bill by Parliament.
The application further avers that unless the GRA is restrained, a subsequent nullification of the passage of the E-levy Act cannot restore the status quo, and would lead to a multiplicity of suits by millions of Ghanaians to retrieve monies they may have paid as E-levy.
Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, passed the 1.5% levy on electronic transactions, with the minority walking out of Parliament in protest of the passage.
