E-levy: Supreme Court unanimously dismisses Minority MPs' injunction

The Court dismissed the application stating that, should the substantive case be heard and ruled unconstitutional, the GRA should keep an accurate record for reimbursement.

The injunction writ was filed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, together with Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, challenging the approval of the E-levy bill by Parliament.

The application further avers that unless the GRA is restrained, a subsequent nullification of the passage of the E-levy Act cannot restore the status quo, and would lead to a multiplicity of suits by millions of Ghanaians to retrieve monies they may have paid as E-levy.