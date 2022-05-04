NDC may not get the chance to abolish E-levy — Kabila

According to Mahama, the E-levy is only a distortionary and burdensome tax that only forces Ghanaians to pay more while suffering.

said, "unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advise has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians."

"A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act," he said when he addressed Ghanaians on the theme 'Ghana At A Crossroads', on Monday, May 2, 2022.

"Even as this government remains fixated on taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management.

"The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," he added.

Kabila speaking on TV3 said the NDC government will abolish the E-levy will not happen.