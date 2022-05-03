NDC gov't will repeal E-levy Act in 2025 — Mahama assures Ghanaians

Mahama said "unfortunately in the face of this self-inflicted economic catastrophe, this government against all sound advise has decided to introduce the E-Levy that heaps more suffering on Ghanaians."

"A new national democratic congress government, God willing, with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana, in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy act," he said when he addressed Ghanaians on the theme 'Ghana At A Crossroads', on Monday, May 2, 2022.

"Even as this government remains fixated on taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management.

"The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices," he added.

Meanwhile, the value of mobile money transactions has dropped again by 50 percent following the commencement of the implementation of the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

There have been massive withdrawals across the country on Saturday, April 30, 2022, before the E-levy started on Sunday.