Easter should remind us to exhibit the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia made the call in his Easter message to Christians on his social media
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter festival to reflect on the Christ-like trait of personal sacrifice for humanity and rekindle our enthusiasm to help build Ghana firmly.
Pulse Ghana
Dr. Bawumia made the call in his Easter message to Christians on his social media
handles.
"As Christians across the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ,
Samira and I wish all a happy Easter," he felicitated.
"While we reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus Christ to humanity and await his return
to save the world, the occasion should also reawaken our passion to play a part in
Ghana's development and growth," the Vice President added.
Dr. Bawumia reiterated the call on adhering to the COVID-19 health measures and
pleaded with Ghanaians to celebrate the occasion with care.
"Let's stay safe and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols during the celebration," he added.
Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo on his part, has urged all road users to exercise restraint during this year’s Easter celebrations so as to reduce the spate of road accidents recorded annually during that festive period.
Addressing the nation on April 1, 2021 ahead of Easter, he said: “Year in, year out, accidents on our roads have been tragically a part of the celebration of Easter.
“This year, we must do everything possible to reduce its occurrence to the barest minimum,” he added.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh