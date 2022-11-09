Eastern Region: Students stranded as teachers' strike enters day three

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations is currently holding its second meeting with the teacher unions to bring finality to the strike action.

A visit to some schools confirmed that some basic schools in the New Juaben South Municipality had been closed down while others had the students playing around.

It also revealed how students have resorted to trading the markets to make monies for themselves as the strike action continues.

Some parents also expressed worry over how the strike may force the children to go into trading which is a dominant and lucrative job in the area.

The unions who said Dr. Nkansah was a banker and not a professional teacher declared their strike action at a press conference in Accra today.

The Unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana.