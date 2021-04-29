EC appreciates feedback and ranking of the 2020 elections by the EU Electoral Observer Mission

The EC said, that notwithstanding, it is committed in undertaking free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in Ghana.

According to the EU EOM, the 2020 General Elections met international standards and after assessing the Commission’s structures during the 2020 General Elections, the EU Election Observation Mission in Ghana in its final report concluded that the Commission is competent, well-resourced, and transparent.

The Commission says it proud of the 95% success rate assessed in the 329 polling stations observed by the European Union Election Observer Mission.

Among the key findings from the report is that despite the COVID-19 challenges, preparations were completed on time and all the Elections 2020 materials delivered well ahead of time to all regions in Ghana. This was made possible by the field operatives and EC officials who worked round the clock to make it a reality.

The report also found that there was an improvement in the EC’s communication with its stakeholders. This is testament to the zeal and goal the EC had of having transparent, free and fair elections and indeed, involving all stakeholders made this a reality.

The EC promised to make the regular #LetTheCitizenKnow sessions and robust involvement of all stakeholders a hallmark of its operations going forward. According to the EC, it worked hand-in-hand with agents of all Political Parties from the beginning to the end of the 2020 electoral process and shall maintain this in all our future electoral processes.

Pulse Ghana

The EU report also highlights that the EC significantlyincreased the number of polling stations through out the country to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 at polling stations on election day.

In addition to increasing the number of polling stations for the 2020 General Elections, the Commission also deployed COVID-19 Ambassadors at all polling stations. They ensured that all safety measures such as – hand washing, wearing of masks, and the use of hand sanitizers were observed.