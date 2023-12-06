EC chair commends Dampare’s leadership of national election security task force

“I will like to thank the Inspector-General of Police for his leadership in activating and operationalizing the national and regional security task forces ahead of the district assembly and the 2024 national elections,” the EC chair noted during a meeting of the national election security task force held at the police headquarters on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The IGP who was the host of the meeting assured the EC chairperson that the security agencies are committed to ensuring that all elections held in the country are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security.

On his part, the Chief of Defense Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said even though the Ghana Armed Forces will not play a lead role in the election security, they will be on hand to provide background support to the police and other security agencies who will be in charge of the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT