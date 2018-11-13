EC Commissioner preaches at Accra mall bus stop [Photo]

news

Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, who was recently appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a member of the Electoral Commission (EC) has been sighted preaching at the Accra Mall bus stop.

Photos of her popped up on social media and reports indicated that she has been leading street evangelism at the bus stop.

Reports also indicated that she goes to the mall to preach after work in the evening.

The mother of one child is a corporate legal practitioner, with specialisation in land/property acquisitions, corporate law, and corporate governance.

She is the General Manager, Legal and Corporate Affairs, at Cirrus Oil Services Limited before her appointment as a member of the EC.

She holds an LLM Master of Laws Degree in Oil and Gas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.