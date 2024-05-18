According to the Commission, the replacement process will be conducted free of charge for residents of the affected communities.
EC to begin replacement of voter ID cards for Akosombo Dam victims on May 30
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced plans to begin the replacement of voter ID cards for individuals affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, commencing on Thursday, May 30.
In a statement shared on its official X page on Thursday, the EC expressed its commitment to supporting all eligible voters in participating in the upcoming General Election.
The decision to offer free replacement of voter ID cards to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage comes in response to the significant hardships and economic losses endured by these individuals.
The Commission acknowledges the challenges the affected communities face and aims to alleviate their burden by providing this service.
"We recognize the untold hardships and economic loss suffered by the Akosombo Dam spillage victims, and we agree with Hon. Fiifi Kwetey of the NDC to support them. In solidarity with the victims and as a gesture of goodwill, the Commission is happy to announce that replacement of Voter ID Cards for the Akosombo Dam spillage victims will be free of charge," the statement reads.
