The Commission said, effective Friday, July 10, 2020, it will station its officials at schools to register final year students.

This was revealed during an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held earlier today.

The EC last Tuesday started with the voter registration exercise for the 2020 general elections.

The registration exercise will take place at 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centers each across the country.

Earlier this week, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa said the Commission has so far registered over 2.2 million Ghanaians across the country.

She said the first phase of the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, adding that the EC has even exceeded its expectations.

Meanwhile, the Commission’s decision to extend the registration to secondary schools is bound to draw criticism, with a section of the public already calling for schools to be closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This follows a series of COVID-19 scares in the various educational institutions in recent weeks.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Education Service also disclosed that six students, as well as a teacher and a spouse, at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, nine students of the Mpraeso Senior High School have also been isolated and are awaiting their test results, as fears continue to grow over COVID-19 infections.