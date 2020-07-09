There have been a couple of health-related incidents in secondary schools since their reopening on June 22.

Some students have tested positive for COVID-19 while, in a separate incident, a final-year student of the KNUST SHS also died from health complications after alleged negligence from school authorities.

The Accra Technical University was the first to record a case, after a National Service Personnel contracted the virus.

Accra Girls SHS

On Tuesday, the Ghana Education Service also disclosed that six students, as well as a teacher and a spouse, at the Accra Girls SHS have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, nine students of the Mpraeso Senior High School have also been isolated and are awaiting their test results, as fears continue to grow over COVID-19 infections.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that a committee has been tasked to look into the health challenges in schools.

“The president has tasked a subcommittee of the COVID-19 Presidential taskforce to be set up to quickly address challenges that may arise in the next eight weeks while final year students are in school,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said at a press briefing.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

He explained that the committee will also “oversee the operations of the regional monitoring teams which are already in place across the various regions.”

He added that the committee will “ensure that guidelines of campus quarantine are strictly enforced and any gaps swiftly addressed where incidents are suspected.”

The Information Minister also announced that anxious parents can call the COVID-19 information center on 311 and they will be connected to the various schools to verify anything they hear in the media.

“So if you are a parent and you are reading a story online and you are hearing something, we encourage you to call 311 from tomorrow. Dedicated officers are being put there to help connect parents to the schools to validate whether some of the reports are true,” he added.