EC yet to respond to my political party application – Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as the "Freedom Jacob Caesar," is renowned for his contributions to real estate development and his commitment to philanthropy. His decision to venture into politics reflects a desire to bring about positive change and contribute to the governance of Ghana.

In an interview with JoyNews, he disclosed that his team had submitted an application to the EC for the registration of his political party, having met all constitutional requirements. However, three months after filing the application, there has been no response from the EC.

This is despite the I992 constitution stating in Act 574 (8)(2) that “The commission shall, not later than seven days after the receipt of the application, issue to the political party a provisional certificate of registration and shall cause a notice of the application to be published in the Gazette after receipt, inviting objections from any person, concerning the name, aim, objects, constitution, rules, symbols, slogans and colors of the party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do have a manifesto. We have a manifesto, we have a constitution and we have built 16 offices in the 16 regions. We’ve read the constitution and we’ve followed what we had to do, put in the application for a political party but we were not responded to by the EC.

“After the seven days, when you pay and you submit after the seven days, it’s been three months. We wrote a letter again and they haven’t responded,” he said.

He emphasized that despite the pending confirmation from the EC, he intends to proceed with his presidential ambition as an independent candidate, focusing on crucial issues for the development of Ghana.

“But I hope that the EC can hear me and say that let’s respond to this young man and we’re supposed to give him his provisional license so you know if they had given us that we’d be talking about the actual party and using the logos and using maybe our mottos and slogans and stuff like that.

“But since that has not happened, it doesn’t mean that it should stop the conversation or stop the mission or even restrict the vision. We’re still going ahead, we’re still going ahead with the New Force Movement,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT