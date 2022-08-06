Man electrocuted to death for attempting to steal ECG cables in Kumasi

Reports stated that two young men went to station 'A' of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Ridge on Friday dawn, August 5, 2022, to steal busbar isolators when the first person got electrocuted and the other escaped.

After the electrocution, the thief was left with several burns on his body, with the surge of power through his body giving him no chance of survival when he was conveyed to the hospital.

The Ashanti Regional Director of ECG, Ing. David Boadi Asamoah, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect tampered with the cable to cut it, and unfortunately for the young man, he got electrocuted and died instantly.