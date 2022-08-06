RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man electrocuted to death for attempting to steal ECG cables in Kumasi

A young man has been electrocuted to death at Ridge, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

It is reported that the deceased met his untimely death after he attempted to steal some electric cables that supply electricity to the area.

Recommended articles

Reports stated that two young men went to station 'A' of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) at Ridge on Friday dawn, August 5, 2022, to steal busbar isolators when the first person got electrocuted and the other escaped.

After the electrocution, the thief was left with several burns on his body, with the surge of power through his body giving him no chance of survival when he was conveyed to the hospital.

The Ashanti Regional Director of ECG, Ing. David Boadi Asamoah, said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect tampered with the cable to cut it, and unfortunately for the young man, he got electrocuted and died instantly.

He urged Ghanaians involved in such acts to desist from the practice adding that "anybody caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law."

