'Dumsor' is not back: it's maintenance works - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has attributed the recent power outages popularly known as 'dumsor' in Ghana to ongoing maintenance works to fix the challenges.

He said the government is working hard to find a lasting solution to the power cuts being experienced in parts of the country adding that Ghana has not "gone back to the days of 'dumsor'".

Addressing a durbar of chiefs and the people of the Mamprugu/Moaduri District in the North East Region, he said "Most of the equipment of our electricity system is very old and weak and so we are replacing all of them now so that we can have a very robust electricity system."

He stated that it was evident all the policies the government implemented were transforming lives, hence the need to consolidate them to ensure utmost benefits for all.

He said: "I am happy with the testimonies the people are giving about policies such as the Planting for Food and Jobs and the free senior high school and I will do everything possible to safeguard them."

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that parts of the capital city will face 22-day power outages.

The ECG said this has been necessitated by some maintenance works in Accra.

The Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu at a press briefing stated that the outages would allow the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to complete the last phase of repair works on some bulk supply points and transmission cables in Accra.

