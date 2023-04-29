EIU predicts: NDC likely to win 2024 polls

EIU noted that irrespective of who retains power, it expects Ghana’s policy to continue to focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability.

“Our baseline forecast is that economic hardships, the fallout from debt restructuring, and poor governance will create an anti-incumbency wave and push the electorate to seek change. The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority.”

It also noted that the new government will face similar economic challenges its predecessor encountered.

