The report aligned poor governance, economic hardship, and debt restructuring as the prediction's main factors.
EIU predicts: NDC likely to win 2024 polls
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in its latest report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, has predicted that the National Democratic Congress is likely to win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana in the 2024 polls.
EIU noted that irrespective of who retains power, it expects Ghana’s policy to continue to focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability.
“Our baseline forecast is that economic hardships, the fallout from debt restructuring, and poor governance will create an anti-incumbency wave and push the electorate to seek change. The NDC, therefore, stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority.”
It also noted that the new government will face similar economic challenges its predecessor encountered.
The 2024 general polls are expected to be of high intensity as the NPP and the NDC go head to head at the ballots to seek power.
