Gov't condemns "unfortunate and terrible" Ejura violence

Briefing the press on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said: "Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved comes."

"While we understand that police investigations sometimes take a while, it does not instill confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished.

"So, the police need to get to the bottom of this, and justice must be done," he said.

Pulse Ghana

He added: "A credible investigation also needs to be conducted into the crowd rioting and crowd control incidents of 29th June" that "will bring clarity to the sequence of events and ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished."

The youth were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.

Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.

But following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.