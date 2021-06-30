Gov't condemns "unfortunate and terrible" Ejura violence

The government described the violence as an "unfortunate, terrible and condemnable" act between the police and the youth of Ejura.
The government has condemned the recent violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region that led to the death of three people and injuring four others.
The government described the violence as an "unfortunate, terrible and condemnable" act between the police and the youth of Ejura.
Briefing the press on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said: "Our security agencies should be quick and clinical in getting to the bottom of this and other unresolved comes."
"While we understand that police investigations sometimes take a while, it does not instill confidence in the population if such acts go unresolved and unpunished.
"So, the police need to get to the bottom of this, and justice must be done," he said.
He added: "A credible investigation also needs to be conducted into the crowd rioting and crowd control incidents of 29th June" that "will bring clarity to the sequence of events and ensure that if any persons acted inappropriately, those persons are punished."
The youth were protesting the death of Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Macho Kaaka who was reportedly attacked on Sunday dawn and died on Monday afternoon June 28, 2021.
Security officers made up of the police and military have been dispatched to Ejura to maintain law and order, following intelligence that the youth were planning to stage a protest to demand justice.
But following a clash between the security officers and the protesting youth, shots were fired which resulted in the death of the two people while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.
The police in a statement said its preliminary investigation shows that following the burial of Ibrahim Mohammed at Mempeasem cemetery at Ejura on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, some irate youth blocked the main Ejura Atebubu road, thus, impeding traffic flow and the security moved in with military reinforcement to quell the situation but the irate youth charged on the security officers with all manner of implements including firearms, clubs, machetes, and stones.
