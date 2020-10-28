The National Election Security Task Force said only uniformed officers will be deployed at the various polling stations.

Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, therefore, warned that no private security firms will be entertained at the polling stations.

Ghanaians will go to the polls on December 7

He said only officers deployed by state security agencies and officials of the Electoral Commission will be in charge of election management.

Dr. Gariba said this during a forum organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday.

“These duties shall be performed by uniformed personnel of all the security agencies. Anybody who is not in uniform is unauthorised – private security agencies are not part of it [election management],” he noted, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

The Ghana Police Service has consistently reiterated his readiness to supervise a peaceful election.

Last month, the Police embarked on a confidence building march in Accra ahead of the December polls.

They assured Ghanaians of their commitment towards ensuring adequate security before, during and after the elections.

The Police Administration has also started training its officers who will be stationed at the various polling stations.