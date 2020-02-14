The delegation, which was led by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa consulted with the Asantehene ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Welcoming the delegation, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II expressed his appreciation for the visit and urged the Commission to continue to work in consonance with the Constitution for a successful Presidential and Parliamentary Elections slated for December 7.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

Members of the delegation included Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in-charge of Corporate Services, Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, in-charge of Operations and Madam Adwoa Asuama Abrefa, a Commissioner.

The rest were Mr Benjamin Bano Bio, Ashanti Regional Director of EC, Mrs Hajia SaiAdatu Maida, a Commission Member, Mrs Rebecca Ajalo a Commission Member, Dr Serebuor Quaicoe, the Director Electoral Services, Dr Yaw Ofori Agyei, the IT Consultant and Mrs Sylvia Annoh, Acting Director Public Affairs.