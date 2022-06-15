Endoscopy Department of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital floods (video)

In a video shared by @_ZeyG_ on Twitter, the Endoscopy Department at the hospital was not spared from the floods.

Some workers can be seen draining away the water that has covered the whole floor of the department.

This embarrassing situation according to the tweets had the doctors, nurses and patients sitting in the water and complaining.

The tweep also said work at the Department has been halted because the roof is also falling in.

Many parts of Accra are flooded from the heavy downpour that started in the early hours of today.

Areas such as Adabraka, Osu, Kaneshie First Light, Trade Fair, Accra Central, among other areas, had drains unable to contain floodwaters.

The situation resulted in vehicular congestion as some vehicles were unable to pass through the floodwaters.

The Ministry of Works and Housing recently said Ghana needs about $5 billion dollars to solve its flooding problem.

According to the Minister, this figure was arrived at after a series of studies were done to address the challenges.

The Minister made these comments while addressing the press on June 12, 2022.

“Some studies have been done, and they indicate that to address the flooding issue in the country, Ghana will need about US$ 5 billion to be able to address the flooding challenges across the country. This was done some time ago and so if we have to use it, we have to review it because a lot has happened since then.”

The minister said flood-prone areas within the capital, Accra, would have witnessed greater dangers than it has witnessed during downpours.