ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vehicle plunges into a river at Enyiresi along the Accra-Kumasi highway killing three persons on Friday, May 19

Accident sur la VDN
Accident sur la VDN

They were traveling in a Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19.

Recommended articles

Eyewitnesses narrate that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata lost control of the steering wheel in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a Sprinter bus that made a wrongful overtaking.

The Hyundai somersaulted and plunged into the nearby river, resulting in the death of all three occupants.

The deceased is said to have been on their way to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to bury a mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Ghana National Fire Service retrieved the bodies from the river.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NDC

NDC Primaries: New entrants who stole slots from under-incumbent candidates

Ghana police

8 persons arrested by Police at NDC primaries for various offenses

Ghana Police Service

Promotion in Police Service not automatic after higher studies - C.I 76 reveals

MPs who lost their bid

List of incumbent MPs who were booted out of candidacy