They were traveling in a Hyundai Sonata car with registration number GS 7776-19.
E/R: Vehicle plunges into river, killing three
Vehicle plunges into a river at Enyiresi along the Accra-Kumasi highway killing three persons on Friday, May 19
Eyewitnesses narrate that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata lost control of the steering wheel in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision with a Sprinter bus that made a wrongful overtaking.
The Hyundai somersaulted and plunged into the nearby river, resulting in the death of all three occupants.
The deceased is said to have been on their way to Nkoranza in the Bono East Region to bury a mother.
Personnel from the National Ambulance Service and Ghana National Fire Service retrieved the bodies from the river.
