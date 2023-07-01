They highlighted that despite the hospital undergoing significant renovations, they continue to face shortages of essential items needed to care for patients.
E/R: Workers at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital lament about inadequate medical supplies
Several workers at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong Akuapem, Eastern Region, are expressing their discontent with the lack of basic medical supplies, such as gloves and gauges.
Some Nurses have complained that their health is being comprised especially during a time when there are many communicable diseases.
Workers are calling on management to take immediate action in safeguarding worker's safety by procuring the necessities for work.
The concerned workers are appealing to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and the government to move swiftly to their aid.
