Examination malpractice: 20 students of Yendi Health Assistance Training School suspended

Emmanuel Tornyi

About 20 first-year students of the Yendi Health Assistance Training School in the Northern region have been suspended for examination malpractice.

The duration of their suspension ranges from a month to a year.

Two teachers of the school who were found to be the instigators of this malpractice have been expelled.

A few of the affected students have appealed to the college authorities, requesting a reduction in the length of their suspensions.

Reports by Citi News where a student spoke on condition of anonymity, said she has been suspended for two months.

She appealed to the school authorities to reduce her punishment term so they could return to school and continue with their studies.

