Fair Wages and Salaries Commission targets Operation Zero Strike 2024

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, tasked with the responsibility of ensuring fair and equitable compensation for public sector workers, recognizes the importance of cultivating a peaceful and productive labor environment. Strikes and industrial actions can disrupt operations, impact services, and create tension between workers and employers.

The Commission's commitment to zero strikes aligns with broader efforts to enhance labor relations, boost productivity, and create an atmosphere where both employers and employees can thrive.

Achieving this goal involves addressing concerns related to wages, working conditions, and other pertinent issues that may lead to industrial actions.

In a conversation on Citi News the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Benjamin Arthur, emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to strengthening ties between public sector workers and the government.

“When we have a lot of chaos in the country, especially on the industrial relations front, it takes us back, which is not a good thing at all. It strains relationships and delays development and so obviously, if we want to go forward, we do not wait for disputes to arise before we begin to put in place dispute resolution mechanisms.”