ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fair Wages and Salaries Commission targets Operation Zero Strike 2024

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a bid to foster industrial harmony and promote a conducive working environment, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) in Ghana has set an ambitious goal for the year 2024, zero strikes.

fair-wages-and-salaries-commission
fair-wages-and-salaries-commission

The commission is determined to work towards achieving a year free from industrial actions, contributing to stability in the labor sector.

Recommended articles

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, tasked with the responsibility of ensuring fair and equitable compensation for public sector workers, recognizes the importance of cultivating a peaceful and productive labor environment. Strikes and industrial actions can disrupt operations, impact services, and create tension between workers and employers.

The Commission's commitment to zero strikes aligns with broader efforts to enhance labor relations, boost productivity, and create an atmosphere where both employers and employees can thrive.

Achieving this goal involves addressing concerns related to wages, working conditions, and other pertinent issues that may lead to industrial actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation on Citi News the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Benjamin Arthur, emphasized the need for a collaborative approach to strengthening ties between public sector workers and the government.

“When we have a lot of chaos in the country, especially on the industrial relations front, it takes us back, which is not a good thing at all. It strains relationships and delays development and so obviously, if we want to go forward, we do not wait for disputes to arise before we begin to put in place dispute resolution mechanisms.”

2023 was met with several industrial actions by public service personnel, it was a hard year for public service as many associations withdrew their services, mostly over poor conditions of service.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa