The incident reportedly occurred on the final night of the Kplejoo celebration, according to sources by Joy News.
Fatal shooting in Tema leaves 2 dead, 3 critically injured
A shooting incident in Tema New Town on Friday night has tragically claimed the lives of two individuals, while three others are currently hospitalized at the Tema General Hospital, fighting for their survival.
Allegedly, a group of jubilant youth obstructed a vehicle carrying officers from the Eastern Command of the Ghana Navy. In response, the officers fired gunshots to disperse the crowd.
As of now, the Ghana Navy has yet to issue a statement on the incident. However, the police have taken charge of the case and initiated investigations into the matter.
