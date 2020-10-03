Like father like son, the two were charged that on separate dates they allegedly committed the offense.

The suspects, Gabriel Aryeetey, a 38-year-old driver, and his 18-year-old son, Joshua Nii Aryea Aryeetey, a student are facing a charge of defilement when they appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 1, 2020, presided over by Mrs. Christiana Cann.

The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The father, Gabriel is said to have warned his son over the act.

The Police said a few months after the warning, Gabriel also started having sex with the victim.

Presenting the case, Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei said the complainant is a trader residing at Abeka Junction in Accra, while the victim who is the complainant's daughter resides with her aunty at Laterbiokshie.

He said Gabriel is currently unemployed and his son just completed this year's West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He stated that Gabriel is married to the complainant's sister whom the victim lived with, while Joshua also resides in the same house.

According to the prosecution, the victim while at her auntie's place attends school and visits her mother (complainant) during the weekend adding that between 2017 and 2019, Joshua began to have sex with the victim in their room at the least opportunity when they were alone.

He said between January and March this year, Gabriel observed that "there was amorous relationship” between the victim and his son Joshua so he warned him (Joshua)."

Not quite long, the prosecution noted that Gabriel also started having sexual intercourse with the victim in the same room and he also warned her (victim) not to tell anyone.

He said the victim who could no longer withstand the sexual abuse any longer from "father and son" informed her mother during her a visit to her.

On September 23, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Accra and a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

The prosecutor said the two accused persons were picked up by the Police and in their respective caution statements, they admitted the offense.

However, the court has admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢60, 000 each with three sureties one to be justified with landed property.

The accused persons will reappear on October 14, 2020.