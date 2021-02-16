The entire area is engulfed with a pervasive stench emanating from the heap of refuse.

A visit by Pulse.com.gh's, Kojo Emmanuel to witness the sanitation situation in the capital saw that Accra is not clean after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised to make the capital the cleanest city in Africa.

Residents and traders dump their refuse in the middle of the road and cause vehicular traffic, which has been left unattended by city authorities.

Filth engulfs Business District

Some traders who spoke to Kojo Emmanuel said the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has failed.

They said the waste is dumped in the middle of the road because there is no other place to dump them.

Filth engulfs Business District

The Assembly's office located close to the market where the refuse is dumped has given deaf ears to the day-to-day collection.

They accused the AMA taskforce of humiliating traders on the street and take money from them.