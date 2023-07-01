Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu announced in parliament.
Finance Minister to present mid-year budget review on July 27
Ken Ofori-Atta, the finance minister on July, 27 is expected to read the Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament.
Recommended articles
This is following Section (28) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (PFMA) Act 921 which requires that the finance minister presents a Mid-Year Review to parliament six months after the presentation of the main budget for that fiscal year.
Ghana has been reeling from an economic crisis as a result of soaring inflation, a weakened currency, and rising public debt that is gulping most of its dwindling revenue.
Some industry players have already cautioned the government to withdraw some tax measures in the mid-year budget review to reduce the excessive hardship on companies.
The first tranche of $600 million relief received by the government, will cushion the economic toll on Ghanaians who have protested the spiraling increase in the prices of goods.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh