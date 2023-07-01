Finance Minister to present mid-year budget review on July 27

This is following Section (28) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (PFMA) Act 921 which requires that the finance minister presents a Mid-Year Review to parliament six months after the presentation of the main budget for that fiscal year.

Ghana has been reeling from an economic crisis as a result of soaring inflation, a weakened currency, and rising public debt that is gulping most of its dwindling revenue.

Some industry players have already cautioned the government to withdraw some tax measures in the mid-year budget review to reduce the excessive hardship on companies.

