Fire ravaged some parts of the building on Friday morning, however, it didn’t extend to where the EC keeps its data.

The fire did not affect the main administration block, the Commission stressed in a statement.

Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections are slated for December 7,2020

The inferno, however, struck the storage facility of the office and destroyed a number of used items including old forms, ballot boxes and referendum stationery.

Public Relations Officer of the EC, Slyvia Annor, said the incident will have no effect on the December polls.

“Portions of the Greater Accra regional office warehouse was gutted by fire in the early hours of today, Friday, destroying some old election materials that have been stored over the period but thankfully, the Ghana National Fire Service was able to stop the fire from spreading to the other offices,” she told Accra-based City FM.

“The matter is being investigated by the Ghana National Fire Service as well as the security agencies and as soon as the report is ready, we will make it available.

“It is important to assure the general public that the fire outbreak will not affect the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.”

The fire at the EC’s Greater Accra regional office at Sapeiman was contained after four fire tenders were brought to the scene to save the situation.