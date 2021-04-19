Fire Outbreak: 20 shops destroyed at Kumasi Central Market

Though the cause of the fire outbreak is still unknown, eye witnesses said it started around 8pm on Sunday, April 18 at one section of the market and it spread to the other areas.

An eyewitness, Alhassan Idris told Citi News that: “I was asleep when I heard of the fire outbreak at the Kumasi Central market. I rushed to the market, and it was true that there was a fire outbreak. So I tried to help to contain the fire. As of the time I came to the market, I was desperate to help put out the fire, so I didn’t really ask what caused it.”

Pulse Ghana

ACFO Henry Giwah, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service who spoke to the media, complained about the challenges they faced trying to access the scene of the fire.