Fire ravages Christ Embassy Church in Lagos

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A fire of significant proportions engulfed the Christ Embassy Church in Lagos, Nigeria, in the early hours of Sunday, June 23, 2024, resulting in substantial damage to the building and its contents.

Christ Embassy, Lagos
Christ Embassy, Lagos

The incident has deeply unsettled the church community and drawn widespread attention, with numerous videos capturing the intensity of the blaze circulating on social media.

Recommended articles

Upon notification, firefighters from the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency response units swiftly responded to the scene. They battled the flames diligently for several hours, managing to bring the fire under control.

Currently, the affected area has been cordoned off by the police to maintain order and facilitate investigations into the cause of the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported, and authorities are working to ascertain what sparked the devastating fire that has left the church and its members reeling from the aftermath.

