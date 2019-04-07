The Rebecca Foundation has received a GHC 100,000 cash donation from Greenhouse International Development Ghana Limited, a Chinese group.

The donation was made on Saturday, April 6 at the launch of the 2019 Silk Road Language & Art Exhibition at the Confucius Institute, University of Ghana (UG).

The cash donation was realized from the sale of paintings of six Chinese artists from the Chinese Behavioural Law Society.

A total of GHC 180,000 was realised from the sale of the paintings, with the remaining GHC 80,000 expected to go into other benevolent projects in Ghana.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who received the donation on behalf of her foundation after helping to present certificates to the artists, thanked the society for the kind gesture.

The exhibition seeks to, among other things, promote cultural exchanges between Ghanaians and Chinese, as well promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of Chinese arts and language.

Ghana happens to be one of the first countries in Africa where the Silk Road Language & Art Exhibition is taking place.

In a statement, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi-Ting Wang, said, "Chinese painting is a concrete embodiment of Chinese cultural tradition for thousands of years and reflects the Chinese understanding of nature, society and philosophical of the artists."

"It (painting) not only enjoys a long history but also has a unique style. Different from Western painting, Chinese painting seeks for the significance behind the paintings rather than the shape itself," he added.