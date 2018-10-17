First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasi

news

The newly-constructed Kejetia market, located in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, will soon be opened for use by traders and the general public.

The redevelopment and modernisation of the market was started back in 2015 and is estimated at around $298 million.

The project was initially expected to be completed in January 2018 but was delayed due to court matters arising from litigation between private land developers and Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) over pulling down of structures around the project.

However, the works are already in the final stages and the market will soon be ready for use.

Meanwhile, the KMA has stated that it is not collecting money from traders to secure spaces for them after the Kejetia redevelopment project is completed.

In a statement, the Assembly earned that it would deal ruthlessly with persons caught extorting monies from traders.

The Kejetia market is currently the largest single market in West Africa with over 10,000 stores and stalls.