RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fix the University of Health and Allied Sciences deplorable roads - Volta NDC to gov't

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Volta Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to fix the roads leading to and within the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

UHAS road
UHAS road Pulse Ghana

The NDC in a statement signed by the Communication Officer, Sorkpa K. Agbleze said the roads need to be fixed because UHAS is being used as the COVID-19 testing centre for Volta, Oti, and parts of the Eastern region.

Recommended articles

The NDC's statement follows several attempts to plead with successive governments from 2011 to date to complete the internal and adjoining roads of the university's main campus at Sokode near Ho. Prior to this, there had been social media protests dubbed #FixUHASRoads.

According to the party, the poor nature of the roads makes it particularly difficult for vehicles to bring covid-19 samples from health facilities within these regions to the campus.

The party alleged that the Director of Physical Planning and Projects at UHAS noted that phase two of the construction of the Central Administration Block, School of Nursing and Midwifery by the Chinese government which will cost $60 million will only commence after the UHAS access roads are constructed.

"The UHAS roads are pathetically inaccessible for the students and lecturers, especially in this rainy season. A few days ago, the Metro Mass Transit that conveys students to lectures got stuck in the mud so were other vehicles that ply the roads on the UHAS campus," the statement added.

It noted that the roads in their current state are "pathetic and quite ironic that the year which was described as the year of roads by H.E. the President has seen very little or nothing as far as road construction in the Volta Region is concerned."

The NDC called on the government to make good promise made of constructing roads across the country especially in the Volta region after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2020 cut sod for the project to be constructed and to date, no work has been done.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body