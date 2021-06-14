Fix the University of Health and Allied Sciences deplorable roads - Volta NDC to gov't

The NDC's statement follows several attempts to plead with successive governments from 2011 to date to complete the internal and adjoining roads of the university's main campus at Sokode near Ho. Prior to this, there had been social media protests dubbed #FixUHASRoads.

According to the party, the poor nature of the roads makes it particularly difficult for vehicles to bring covid-19 samples from health facilities within these regions to the campus.

The party alleged that the Director of Physical Planning and Projects at UHAS noted that phase two of the construction of the Central Administration Block, School of Nursing and Midwifery by the Chinese government which will cost $60 million will only commence after the UHAS access roads are constructed.

"The UHAS roads are pathetically inaccessible for the students and lecturers, especially in this rainy season. A few days ago, the Metro Mass Transit that conveys students to lectures got stuck in the mud so were other vehicles that ply the roads on the UHAS campus," the statement added.

It noted that the roads in their current state are "pathetic and quite ironic that the year which was described as the year of roads by H.E. the President has seen very little or nothing as far as road construction in the Volta Region is concerned."