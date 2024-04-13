Flowerpot Overpass set to open to traffic by October

The announcement of the flyover's imminent opening was made by Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Roads and Highways, during a recent inspection tour of the project site, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Urban Roads, Mr. Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction, highlighting the importance of timely completion.

The Flowerpot Flyover holds significant promise for easing traffic congestion and enhancing transportation efficiency in the region. Once operational, it is expected to streamline movement along key routes, providing a vital link for both commuters and commercial activities between various parts of the Motorway.

The construction of the flyover has been a collaborative effort between government agencies and private contractors, with a focus on meeting stringent quality standards and adhering to strict timelines despite the challenges posed by logistical and environmental factors, progress on the project has been commendable, thanks to concerted efforts from all stakeholders involved.

In addition to facilitating smoother traffic flow, the Flowerpot Flyover is expected to have a positive impact on the overall quality of life for residents and businesses in the surrounding areas. By reducing travel times and minimizing congestion, the flyover will enhance productivity, promote economic growth, and improve access to essential services and amenities.

The Roads Minister, accompanied by Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, inspected roads in the Ledzokuku Municipality.

Over recent years, the road network within the Municipality has deteriorated rapidly due to the reconstruction of the Beach Road, resulting in increased traffic diverted to inner roads. These inner roads include Tsui Bleoo, Fertilizer, King Kotey, A Street, 3rd Avenue, Ford, and Nuumo Maashie Roads. Currently, drainage repairs and asphalt concrete overlay works are underway, with completion estimated at 45% by the end of 2024.

Regarding the Beach Road construction, stretching from Osu to Nungua and being 80% complete, Mr. Asenso-Boakye noted a temporary halt due to Government negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

He assured, however, that negotiations had progressed, and work would soon resume to complete the remaining 20%.

Acknowledging Dr. Okoe Boye for advocating the road challenges faced by the community, Mr. Asenso-Boakye emphasized the importance of addressing transportation issues in heavily populated areas like Krowor and Ledzokuku.

In the Krowor Municipality, the Roads Minister inspected the rehabilitation of the Okpoi Gonno Highway, a crucial link connecting Ledzokuku to Krowor and other strategic communities such as Spintex Road and the Motorway.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made on the project so far and reaffirmed the Government's commitment to its successful completion.