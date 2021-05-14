Food shortage hits Free SHS students as gov't delays funds

It has been reported that some SHS heads have been running the schools on credit for two months now without money from the government.

The headmaster of a Senior High School spoke to Accra-based Starr FM under the condition of anonymity that the "Buffer stock has not supplied food to any school. Management of GES has not released funds to our accounts. The last time our executives met and raised this issue they promised us to expect the monies in our accounts in a week or two but it is almost a month now.

"There is no food and no money. We are running the schools on credit. I have to buy food on credit to cook for the students. It is really frustrating. Running the school has been hell but they have gagged everybody like you people term it as a culture of Silence. If you complain right now and you are fished out, you will regret it."

It also reported that the government has paid only 50% of disbursement for SHS 3 students who completed their first semester, but has not paid anything for SHS 1 students who have been in school for more than 8 weeks.

The Heads of SHSs are mounting pressure on Executives of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) to call for an emergency meeting and issue an ultimatum to GES through the media over the issue.

According to SHS heads, they will not hesitate to shut their schools if the situation remains the same after all these efforts.

"Why should a Headmaster go to borrow money to run the school. Domestic Bursars are begging and buying perishable foods on credit to feed the student population of about 3000. You call the Regional Manager for the Buffer Stock and he tells you I can only get you bags of Gari," the heads fumed.