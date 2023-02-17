ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Former IGP Peter Nanfuri passes on

Emmanuel Tornyi

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri has passed on.

Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri
Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri

He died aged 80.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Nanfuri served as the IGP from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001.

He was the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

Nanfuri was born at Jirapa in the Upper West Region. Nanfuri studied at the University of Ghana, Legon where he obtained a B.A. degree in Political Science and a law degree.

He worked in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service and was once the Director of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) in 1986.

Peter Nanfuri
Peter Nanfuri Pulse Ghana

In 1996, he was appointed as the Inspector General of Police. Towards the end of his service as IGP, he came under severe pressure due to the serial murder of some women in Ghana.

He was replaced as IGP by former President John Kufuor.

On July 23, 2005, Peter Nanfuri was enskinned as the 4th Paramount chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area.

He was publicly presented in his new capacity at the Naa Yelpoe Park at Jirapa on April 28, 2007.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GES releases SHS/TVET placement

GES releases SHS placement; first-years to report to school on Feb 20

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

We printed ¢44.5 billion for govt to avoid external, domestic debt default – BOG

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Security guards whisk away Ofori-Atta during confrontation with Barker-Vormawor

Christian Atsu Twasam

Christian Atsu's partner calls for equipment to aid rescue