Former IGP Peter Nanfuri passes on

Nanfuri served as the IGP from October 1, 1996, to January 21, 2001.

He was the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the title Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II.

Nanfuri was born at Jirapa in the Upper West Region. Nanfuri studied at the University of Ghana, Legon where he obtained a B.A. degree in Political Science and a law degree.

He worked in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service and was once the Director of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) in 1986.

In 1996, he was appointed as the Inspector General of Police. Towards the end of his service as IGP, he came under severe pressure due to the serial murder of some women in Ghana.

He was replaced as IGP by former President John Kufuor.

On July 23, 2005, Peter Nanfuri was enskinned as the 4th Paramount chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area.