She has also been charged with causing loss to public property, improper payment of public funds, unauthorised commitment resulting in financial obligation for the Government, money laundering and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

According to the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Mrs. Attionu was involved in fraudulent disbursement of MASLOC funds in 2014.

She has been charged with Daniel Axim, a former Operations Manager at MASLOC.

Count one (1) to thirty-five (35) are on charges of stealing and conspiracy to commit crime namely stealing contrary to section 23(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Count thirty-six (36) to sixty-eight (68), are on causing financial loss to the state, Wilfully Causing Financial to the State and Conspiracy to Commit Crime namely Wilfully Causing Financial to the State all of which are contrary to section 23(1) and 179A (3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

Counts seventy (70) and seventy-one (71) bother on causing Loss to Public Property, contrary to section 2 of the Public Property Protection Act 1977 (SMCD 140).