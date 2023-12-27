Former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy is dead

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the news of the passing of our beloved former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd).”

“Apostle Dr Ntumy peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours of today, 27th December 2023,” he said.

The CoP General Secretary said Apostle Dr. Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader.

“His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant. He left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God’s Word,” he added.

Apostle Obuobi requested prayers for the widow and the bereaved family as they navigate through their grief.

Pulse Ghana

“In the spirit of compassion and empathy, I kindly appeal for the utmost respect for the privacy of the family as they endure this great loss,” he added.