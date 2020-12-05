The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The bodies of the children Enoch Gavor-11, Joyce and Joycelyn Somayi aged 7 years, and their little sister Mary Somayi, have been taken to the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Reports stated that the children who were with their parents at the shop, around 8 pm told them they were feeling sleepy hence took the lead home to sleep.

The father of the deceased Seth Somayi said around 10:00 pm told his wife to pack so they also go home to sleep.

"In the process of parking the things, I noticed that there was some going on where we sleep. I ran towards home and was shocked to see my house in flames. It was too late to save my children as they were burnt to death," he cried whiles narrating the ordeal.

The poorly spaced out nature of the place made it very difficult for officers of the Fire Service to have their way and douse the fire, an eyewitness said.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

However, the police have begun investigations into the incident.