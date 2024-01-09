Free SHS doesn't need review — Dr. Adutwum

Earlier, John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced his intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the Free SHS within the first 100 days of taking office, should he be elected in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mahama emphasized the critical role of a solid basic education foundation.

He outlined his plan to assemble a panel of educational experts to formulate an improved framework for implementing the Free SHS policy, which has been a cornerstone of Ghana's education system.

He expressed his belief that the review should include a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

The proposed stakeholder summit will involve educationists, teachers, parents, students, and opinion leaders, and aims to enhance the Free SHS system and elevate the quality of basic education.

Adutwum speaking on the calls for the Free SHS policy to be reviewed stated that the programme in its current form does not necessitate a review but rather targeted improvements.

Emphasizing the importance of concentrating on teacher training, he stressed the necessity of adequately preparing educators for effective teaching, ultimately resulting in improved learning outcomes.