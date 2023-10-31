ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel station security guard killed by armed robbers in Suhum

Evans Annang

Kwasi Agbeti, popularly known as Killer, a security guard at a Total Filling Station in Suhum has been killed in a robbery incident.

Mr. Agbeti died shortly after he was shot by a group of armed robbers who stormed the filling station on Monday, October 30.

According to reports, they assaulted Agbeti with sticks, eventually shooting him at close range when he sought refuge away from the mart.

The supervisor of the fuel station was also shot in his office, and an undisclosed sum of money was taken.

Additionally, a tanker driver was attacked, losing his mobile phone and GH¢1000.

The victim, who was transported to the hospital in a customer's vehicle, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

The supervisor is currently undergoing treatment at the Eastern Regional Hospital.



Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

