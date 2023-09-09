ADVERTISEMENT
Fuel tanker crash with private car at Shangrilla

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In the early morning hours, a fuel tanker collided with a private car at Shangrilla on the Accra-37 road, resulting in a traffic jam.

The accident led to a fuel spillage from the tanker. However, prompt action by the fire service prevented the situation from escalating.

Motorists who use this route are advised to remain in their lanes and exercise caution or consider using an alternate road to avoid delays and potential hazards caused by the accident.

