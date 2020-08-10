According to him, although the students have erred, allowing them to write their exams holds the key to future.

He, however, noted that the character and attitude of the students will determine how far they go in life.

“@NAkufoAddo has shown compassion. He is saying, yes the kids have erred; but let’s not kill their future,” Gabby wrote on Twitter.

“Allow them to write their exams, the key to their future. But the door to their future will be determined by the colour & quality of their own character and attitude to life."

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday dismissed 14 students for acts of indiscipline in the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The students are from the Battor Senior High School, Sekondi College, Juaben Senior High School, and Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School.

The affected are students were found culpable for vandalising school property and assaulting invigilators during the exams.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service revealed that the affected students have been barred from writing their remaining papers.

However, President Akufo Addo has directed the ministry of Education to engage the Ghana Education Service to review the punishments meted out to the students.

According to the president, although the acts committed by the affected students were riotous, dismissing them was enough punishment that could deter others from engaging in similar acts.