RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Galamsey pit caves in Central Region; 3 feared dead and 15 trapped

Authors:

Evans Annang

A galamsey pit has reportedly caved in at Bremang in the Central Region.

Galamsey pit caves in
Galamsey pit caves in Pulse Ghana

Three people are reportedly dead while fifteen are trapped in the mining pit.

Recommended articles

According to reports, team of police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is currently at the mining site helping to rescue the trapped miners.

The Upper Denkyira West Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Isaac Gyasi confirmed that three people are dead and more than thirty miners are trapped.

Galamsey
Galamsey Pulse Ghana

He indicated that his outfit is yet to secure excavators to start the evacuation process.

“Some people went for illegal mining last night and according to them, those confirmed dead are three. We are yet to excavate the ground to see the number of victims in the pit. The confirmed report is that between 30 and 40 people but because it is at dawn. We are yet to get the excavators to go there,” Isaac Gyasi said.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Thieves caught allegedly attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

Video: Kennedy Agyapong names alleged killer of Ahmed Suale

Kennedy Agyapong

Gloria Assan gets 5 bedroom house, 3 cars and GH100K from Eugene Arhin as divorce settlement

Eugene Arhin and ex-wife Gloria Assan