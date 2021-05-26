Galamsey pit caves in Central Region; 3 feared dead and 15 trapped

Three people are reportedly dead while fifteen are trapped in the mining pit.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A galamsey pit has reportedly caved in at Bremang in the Central Region.
Three people are reportedly dead while fifteen are trapped in the mining pit.
According to reports, team of police and officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is currently at the mining site helping to rescue the trapped miners.
The Upper Denkyira West Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Isaac Gyasi confirmed that three people are dead and more than thirty miners are trapped.
He indicated that his outfit is yet to secure excavators to start the evacuation process.
“Some people went for illegal mining last night and according to them, those confirmed dead are three. We are yet to excavate the ground to see the number of victims in the pit. The confirmed report is that between 30 and 40 people but because it is at dawn. We are yet to get the excavators to go there,” Isaac Gyasi said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh