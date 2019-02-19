The termination of their contracts was done after an audit of employees of UT and Capital banks exposed issues with the minimum qualification of about 160 staff.

The workers, numbering about 57, according to reports were sacked for not possessing the minimum qualification required.

The workers failed to pass Mathematics and English in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which made GCB to terminate their contracts.

Their "termination of appointment" letters was issued by the Head of Human Resources, I. Kojo Essel Junior.

In a letter dated, February 12, 2019, it said, "We wish to advise that with immediate effect, your services to the Bank will no longer be required.

"You will be paid an equivalent of one month’s basic salary in lieu of notice in line with section 29 (a) of our Collective Agreement and other benefits you may be entitled to per your contract of employment (less any indebtedness to the Bank).

"You are to hand over any company property that may be in your possession including but not limited to documents, manuals, computer/laptop, mobile phone, ID card, name tag, electronic access card and keys to your line manager/supervisor before your final departure.

"Per a copy of this letter, the Chief Information Officer has been advised to block your access to the Bank’s system and network."

Some of the workers who feel aggrieved said the treatment is inhumane.

Raymond Addae Danquah, spokesperson for the workers in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said "As we speak now, we have about 57 people who have been laid off and there’s more to come from what we hear and for me, it is rather unfortunate that this should happen to this our colleagues of ours.

"The fact that somebody had D or E in one of those core subjects and you use that as a basis to terminate the person’s appointment, this is inhumane and it is about time GCB rehire these people before we go further, because, this matter we are not letting it go, we are taking it to the extreme."

He added: "If they are not rehired, we will take it to the extreme to make sure the right thing is done. The people that were sacked, some of them have done their master's degree.

"Are you saying the basics of entering GCB is WASSCE ... I have studied the collective bargaining agreement between GCB and the [sacked workers] and there are certain clauses which was even stated when they were filling the forms and which certificate they should provide and SSSCE or WASSCE was not part of it."