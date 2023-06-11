ADVERTISEMENT
German gov't honors Prof. Frimpong Boateng for his fight against galamsey

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng has been recognized by the German government for his unwavering fight against illegal small-scale mining.

In a 36-page report, Mr. Frimpong Boateng cited top officials engaged in illegal mining as well as persons hindering his fight against the canker.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Frimpong appealed to Ghanaians to join forces to plant trees across to build a good environmental and sanitation environment.

Also, he urged people to desist from pulling down trees and polluting the environment because these trees and forest reserves serve as recreational facilities and health benefits to individuals hence protecting the forests and planting more greens will be a great way of sustaining the environment.

Prof Frimpong-Boateng who is also a renowned heart surgeon was put under investigation following an invitation given to him by the Office weeks ago.

He was invited on corruption and corruption-related activities, particularly over his report on the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

