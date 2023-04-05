ADVERTISEMENT
GES announces vacation and reopening dates for SHS students

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a directive for all senior high and technical schools to observe a break from April 6, 2023, to celebrate Easter.

The GES has also informed the management of second-cycle institutions operating under the Transitional Calendar that SHS One (I) students will remain on vacation until their scheduled resumption in June 2023.

To ensure a seamless academic year, the GES has tasked the Regional Directors with ensuring that the Heads of Second Cycle Schools in their respective regions comply with the directive.

According to the 2023 academic calendar for single-track SHS, Form Three students, who commenced on January 10, 2023, will go on break on April 5, 2023.

Students are expected to resume on April 17, 2023.

The Form Two students of the same category will also break on April 5, 2023. Students will be at home from April 6, 2023, to April 16, 2023.

The second semester will start from April 17, 2023, to August 25, 2023.

