Senior High Schools were to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2023, but have to resume on Tuesday, due to the Constitution Day holiday.
GES directs: SHS, basic schools to reopen on January 10
Public basic schools and Senior High Schools will resume class on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
A statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, reads, “management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that due to the Statutory Holiday on Monday, 9th January 2023, the Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, 10th January 2023”.
Adding that, “heads of basic schools are to note that the reopening date for primary and Junior High schools remains 10th January 2023. Students, staff, and the general public are to take note”.
Read full statement below:
