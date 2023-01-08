ADVERTISEMENT
GES directs: SHS, basic schools to reopen on January 10

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Public basic schools and Senior High Schools will resume class on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Senior High Schools were to have reopened on Monday, January 9, 2023, but have to resume on Tuesday, due to the Constitution Day holiday.

A statement issued and signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, reads, “management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform students, staff, parents and the general public that due to the Statutory Holiday on Monday, 9th January 2023, the Senior High Schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday, 10th January 2023”.

Adding that, “heads of basic schools are to note that the reopening date for primary and Junior High schools remains 10th January 2023. Students, staff, and the general public are to take note”.

Read full statement below:

GES STATEMENT
GES STATEMENT Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

